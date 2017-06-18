DUI suspect arrested after collision

- A San Jose man was arrested Thursday morning in Fremont on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

According to Fremont police, at 1:30 a.m. officers responded to a solo vehicle collision in the area of Mission and Washington boulevards.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle that struck the center median and became disabled.

The driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol and the passenger was injured as a result of the collision, police said.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.