Police had to commandeer a passing car to get to UPS shooting

UPS workers evacuate their building at the scene of an active shooting at 16th Street and Utah Street in San Francisco on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Photo: Gabrielle Lurie/The Chronicle)

- Two of the first officers to make it to the scene of Wednesdays' deadly UPS shooting had to commandeer a passing car to help them get there.

Police say when the officers heard the shooting call on their radios, they got into their police cruiser- but it didn't start.

They flagged down a passing motorist, who got in the backseat while the officers drove past the police department. There, they found another police car and started it with a master key.

The vehicle they were originally driving was a 2009 model and had 107,000 miles on it. Police say it is rare for a patrol car with that few of miles to breakdown.

They say a spotlight was left on and drained the battery.