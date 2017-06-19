2-Alarm Wood Pile Fire at Benicia Composting Plant

A two-alarm fire that started in a pile of wood at a Benicia composting center early Monday likely broke out because of spontaneous combustion because of the record-breaking weekend heat, according to the Cordelia Fire District.

Fire Chief Keith Martin said the triple-digit temps on Sunday plus the gusting winds made fighting the blaze a bit challenging, though no one was hurt.

The Solano County Sheriff said the fire was reported at CCL Organics about 3:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Goodyear Road about five miles northeast of the Valero refinery.

Some power lines burned causing electricity to be knocked out for some including a wine business owner who saw the flames from the road.