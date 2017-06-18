Girl Scouts can earn a badge in cyber security

The Girl Scouts have come a long way since the days of merit badges for sewing doll clothes.



Starting next year, they will now have an opportunity to earn a badge in cyber security. The new badge will be available to participants from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade.



The cyber education program will encourage girls to pursue a career in cyber security. Members will learn about data privacy, cyber bullying, and how to protect themselves online.

