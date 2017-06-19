Searing temps: Bay Area breaks 99-year-old heat record

It's going to be another hot day around the Bay Area on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, but not as hot as the record-breaking temps over the weekend.

The hottest Sunday spot was Livermore, where residents were sweltering in 106-degree temperatures - the hottest this city had ever been in the past was when the thermometer reached 105 degrees set in 1918, according to the NWS.

The second place scorcher went to San Rafael, where the mercury was 105 degrees, breaking a 1962 record when the temperature was 98 degrees.

Richmond was 92 on Sunday, breaking a 1957 record when it was 85 degrees. San Jose was 103 degrees, breaking a 1945 record when it was 99 degrees. And passengers flying in and out of the typically foggy San Francisco International Airport experienced a highly unusual 97 degrees, breaking a 1981 record when it was 86 degrees.

Rare thunderstorms overnight cooled things down a bit, and temperatures on Monday should hover in the 60s at the coast, and 80s and 90s in the Bay Area.

Here is a list of cooling centers around the Bay Area.

Another hot day on tap for inland areas, but slightly cooler near the coast. Here are Monday's forecast highs along with heat risks. #cawx pic.twitter.com/yHj9raaur5 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 19, 2017