Nearly 3K PG&E customers without power during heat wave

By Bay City News Service--

Nearly 3,000 PG&E customers remained without power around the Bay Area because of heat-related outages late this morning, a utility spokeswoman said.

The outages are affecting 2,944 customers, down from 19,529 at the peak Sunday as increased demand for air conditioning overloaded electrical lines, transformers and other equipment, PG&E officials said.

As of 11 a.m. today, 1,260 customers were without power in the South Bay, about 1,100 had outages in the East Bay, the North Bay had 422 without power, San Francisco reported 152 customers without power and the

Peninsula had only 10 customers affected, PG&E spokeswoman Deanna Contreras said.

Contreras said the number of outages Sunday, when triple-digit temperatures were reported around the region, was PG&E's most for heat-related reasons since July 2006.

The hot weather is expected to continue through most of this week and PG&E officials said extra crews and resources are being brought in to help restore power to all customers.