All lanes of northbound I-680 blocked in Milpitas due to police activity

California Highway Patrol is reporting all lanes of northbound Interstate 680 at California Highway 237 west in Milpitas are blocked.

At around 4:45 p.m. Monday, CHP reported police activity at that location and a severe traffic alert.

KTVU has learned this is a possible situation where a suicidal subject is threatening to jump onto or from the roadway.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, use alternate routes and to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.