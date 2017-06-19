During Ramadan, many Muslim Americans fear anti-Islamic violence

- The terror attack in London where a man is suspected of driving into a crowd of people as worshippers left a mosque is once again sparking fears of Islamophobia in the Bay Area Muslim community.

Many mosque's have upgraded their security.

During this holy month of Ramadan, many say they fear that anti-Islam violence, which apparently struck London could happen again, even in the Bay Area.

"Those fears are genuine, but it is my belief we can't allow fears to control every aspect of our life," says Spojmie Nasiri, an attorney in Pleasanton and member of Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

CAIR is now calling for increased security in Muslim communities nationwide.

"Certain mosques are working with law enforcement to have more patrols throughout the night where there are a lot of people attending prayers throughout the night and early morning hours. Some local mosques have hired private security," Nasiri said.

London police are treating what happened there as a terrorist attack. they say a man plowed his van into a group of people near a mosque yesterday. One person was killed and 11 others were injured. They were all Muslim.

"I do worry about individuals who may be ill informed about Muslims and somebody may take action that may harm me, my children or my community," added Nasiri.

Some Muslims say they are afraid the latest violence in London could play into the hands of Islamic terrorist groups who may now want to seek revenge.

"It creates a fear because crazy people exist everywhere, they could show up anywhere, anytime," said Tamer Mansur at the Rahma Mediterranean Market.

Others fear that the extremism of a few is perceived as the mindset of many.

"How can I be held accountable for the acts of someone else who claims to murder in the name of my religion and hijack my religion?" said Nasiri.

"The leaders all over the world, they have to stop it somehow. They have to put an end to this," said Mansur.