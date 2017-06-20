Car slams into Berkeley bakery



Berkeley police officers and firefighters raced to a building on Tuesday after a car crashed into a bakery.

The address is the 85 degree Bakery Cafe at 21 Shattuck Square. Aerial views showed a black car on the sidewalk, and the front of the cafe smashed, glass strewn inside the small shop. A few children sat on chairs outside and for a time, a man in a red shirt paced up and down the sidewalk.

Several patrol cars and fire trucks were on scene. Berkeley police tweeted there was only a minor injury. There was no immediate word on what happened.