Paralyzed Danville teen starts Javistrong Foundation to help others

A Danville teenager who was paralyzed the night before his graduation from San Ramon Valley High School last year, has taken on a new mission.

Jake Javier has started the Javistrong Foundation, to help others suffering from spinal cord and traumatic brain injuries.

“I've decided to create the Javistrong Foundation because I was inspired by what my own community did to help my family and raise funds. I want to take this wonderful generosity and pass it on to others in need. I've met so many wonderful people during this last year who are put in these devastating positions. I just want to help as many others as I can," he said.

One of the people who the foundation is helping, is a young woman who also went to San Ramon Valley High School.