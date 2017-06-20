Philando Castile shooting dashcam video, case file released

- The case file in the fatal shooting of Philando Castile has been released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, including dashcam video that shows St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez shooting Castile during the July 6, 2016 traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

To this point, the dashcam video has only been seen by those who were in the courtroom for trial. WARNING: Video contains offensive language and graphic content.

Yanez was charged with manslaughter for the shooting. He was also charged with two felony counts of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety because his girlfriend and her four-year-old daughter were also in the car at the time of the shooting.

Verdict: Officer Yanez not guilty

A Ramsey County jury found Yanez not guilty on all counts in a verdict delivered Friday, June 16, following 27 hours of deliberations. Shortly after the verdict, the city announced Yanez would not be returning to its force.

IN-DEPTH: Jury instructions provide clues in Yanez verdict

The BCA case file release includes: All BCA case file documents, all audio recordings, images from the case file, squad dash cam video of the incident, and items from the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office which were presented at trial.

The shooting of Philando Castile garnered national attention when Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, streamed the aftermath of the incident on Facebook Live. The acquittal of Officer Yanez was followed by three days of rallies and protests in St. Paul, Minneapolis and St. Anthony.

Civil lawsuit will be filed

The family of Philando Castile will file a civil lawsuit in federal court, the family's attorney confirmed to Fox 9.