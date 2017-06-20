Barbie's Ken gets a makeover

- Mattel's Ken doll is getting a new look.

Barbie's longtime beau is getting a makeover with 15 new versions that will have varying skin tones and new hairstyles. One even has a 'manbun'.

Ken's body is also different. In addition to the traditional build, there will be a slim Ken with smaller arms and "Broad Ken" who has a slightly larger belly and wider pecs. So perhaps they are making strides so there will be no body shame for the next generation.

But Mattel says it can't make the one change it really wants. They said making a taller Ken would mean changing the boxes Ken comes in and that would limit the number of dolls that stores could stock.