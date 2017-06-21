Palo Alto school board discusses reform as new cases of sexual assault come forward

- Palo Alto school board members were briefed Tuesday night about possible changes to the way the district handles sexual harassment complaints.

Summer recess brings no break from the heat of criticism focused on the Palo Alto Unified School District (PAUSD) board. In the face of increased scrutiny, Tuesday night superintendent Doctor "Max" McGee assured the public steps toward reform in sexual assault reporting are underway.

"We have a sense of urgency about this because we do start our training sessions August 1st," said McGee.

Word of impending training comes as the district reveals two more alleged cases of sexual assault.

Both took place on the Palo Alto High School campus -- one on May 20th and the other June 2nd.

That brings the total of new cases reported since May to 19.

The law firm of Ellis Buehler Markus is investigating the new cases. It's one of two firms now retained by the district to investigate cases of alleged sexual assault.

"So far we have spent $50,000 of taxpayer money, ah, trying to investigate something that we already know where the chips should fall," said parent Samira Guccione, who has a freshman high school student attending school in the PAUSD.

A firestorm erupted after our "2-Investigates" report in May brought to light a 14-year-old girl at Palo Alto High School was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom last October.

The student-athlete accused in the case was convicted in juvenile court or having oral sex with a minor. But the former Title-IX coordinator for the district did not launch a Title-IX investigation into the attack, as required by federal law.

Late last month a 16-year-old girl came forward, saying she was sexually assaulted by a different male student on the campus quad in November of 2015. Again, the district did not launch a Title-IX investigation.

The tidal wave of criticism from parents and the community prompted the district to hire Washington, D.C. lawyer John DiPaolo as interim Title-IX coordinator.

"He's just been a great resource whenever we've had questions. whether it's a Title IX complaint or student discipline, he is there and brings a great depth of knowledge," said McGee, during the hours-long board meeting..

DiPaolo has been on the job two weeks and told KTVU exclusively he's trying to change the district culture when it comes to reporting sexual assaults.

"I think the district is necessarily, clearly under much greater scrutiny during this time. that's probably not a bad thing. because as I said before, this is the time to work on the problems and make things better," said DiPaolo, from inside a district conference room.

But some parents are still fuming over how multiple cases have been mishandled.

"...we have according to Ken Dauber a school board member, a problem of non compliance by certain school board members. perhaps we should start by addressing that," said parent Kathy Jordan.

The district is set to spend $800,000 next school year on legal services, more than a quarter of that targeted for Title IX sexual assault investigations. The board has a special session scheduled Thursday where members will discuss adopting policies covering a wide-rage of items, which may including policies for alleged sexual assaults.