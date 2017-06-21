Summer of Love light show now open!

The Conservatory of Flowers in San Francisco is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love. In honor of the celebration, the Conservatory will transform into a canvas of illuminated lights throughout the summer into the end of October.

The Surrealistic Summer Solstice Concert will kick off the lighting tonight, running from 6-10 pm. The Grand Lighting of the Conservatory is expected around 9:15 pm.

Food trucks from Off the Grid will be available. People attending the event are encouraged to wear tie-dye to bring back the late 60's.

The lighting of the Conservatory is provided by the nonprofit group behind, The Bay Lights along with Obscura Digital a creative studio focusing on light-based art.