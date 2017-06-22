Police investigate double homicide in Brentwood

- Police in Brentwood are investigating a Wednesday night double homicide where they say the alleged shooter is a resident of the home.

According to police, at 11:14 p.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Birch Street to investigate a shooting.

At the scene, officers located two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The alleged shooter, still inside the home, was not injured and is cooperating with police. The exact relationship is not known.

No one else was injured in the shooting in the normally quiet and affluent city in Contra Costa County.

Police are in the early stages of the investigation and have not yet determined a motive for the shooting, however at this point they do not believe it was a random act, police said.



A neighbor told KTVU that she heard the noise late at night but she and her fiance thought it was fireworks. When they woke up Thursday morning, they saw all the police cars.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Brentwood police Detective Eric Huesman at (925) 809-7735.

