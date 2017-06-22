'Dangerously hot' weather forecast for Bay Area

Hot weather in the Bay Area. June 2017

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Thursday, forecasting that temperatures could soar to 109 degrees in some parts of the Bay Area's inland areas.

Such a warning means that a prolonged period of "dangerously hot" temperatures will occur, and heat illnesses could arise.

At least two elderly people died in San Jose on Wednesday because of the heat, officials said.

Early in the morning, temperatures were already 5 to 10 degrees warmer than Wednesday.

Drink plenty of water and head for the AC inside these cooling centers located around the Bay Area.

Good news though. The NWS predicts a cooling trend beginning on Friday.

Warm morning across the area with most airports running 5 to 10 degrees warmer than this time yesterday. Stay safe and #BeatTheHeat! #CAheat pic.twitter.com/SwJGMI0NQg — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 22, 2017