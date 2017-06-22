Raiders Derek Carr tweets 'business is done' regarding $125M contract

- Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a contract extension with the franchise, the player tweeted early Thursday morning.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract will pay Carr $125 million over five seasons. The contract will make Carr the highest paid athlete in the NFL.

Carr has played all three seasons of his career in Oakland, and helped lead the Raiders to the playoffs last year.

In 2016, Carr threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns with only six interceptions. His season was cut short after breaking his fibula in week 16.

Now it's done 😂! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017