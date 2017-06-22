Raiders Derek Carr tweets 'business is done' regarding $125M contract

Posted: Jun 22 2017 07:28AM PDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 07:33AM PDT

OAKLAND (Ryan Gotelli/KTVU) - Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has agreed to a contract extension with the franchise, the player tweeted early Thursday morning.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract will pay Carr $125 million over five seasons. The contract will make Carr the highest paid athlete in the NFL.

Carr has played all three seasons of his career in Oakland, and helped lead the Raiders to the playoffs last year.

In 2016, Carr threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns with only six interceptions. His season was cut short after breaking his fibula in week 16. 

