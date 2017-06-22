Exploding whipped cream dispenser kills fitness and lifestyle blogger

A lifestyle blogger was killed by and freak accident involving a whipped cream dispenser that exploded.

The family of Rebecca Burger makes the announcement on her 56,000 fan Facebook page.

The statement read: "It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rebecca who died June 18th, 2017 in an accident in the home."

According to a family member the canister exploded and hit her chest. French media reported that she died of cardiac arrest after the incident.

The French woman was well-known in her home country, with more than 150,000 Instagram followers. She wrote about travel, fitness and fashion and her Instagram account was filled with photos of her in workout and fashion clothing.

A family member posted a warning on Burger's Instagram account about the dispensers, calling them "defective devices".

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation. A post shared by Rebecca Burger (@rebeccablikes) on Jun 20, 2017 at 12:08pm PDT

They work by injecting gas into a metal container to dispense the cream. There have been consumer warnings about the devices for years, according to a BBC report.

Information about funeral services or a memorial service for Burger were not immediately available.