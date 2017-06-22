Fire burning in Vallejo

The California Highway Patrol is reporting two fires along Interstate Highway 80 in the Vallejo area this afternoon.

A car fire on eastbound Highway 80 just east of the Carquinez Bridge toll plaza was reported at 12:45 p.m. The fire spread to a hillside and the response is blocking the two right lanes of the highway.

Another fire along eastbound Highway 80 at the American Canyon off-ramp east of state Highway 37 was reported at 1 p.m.

The fire was expected to be out by 1:30 p.m., according to the CHP.