17-year-old falls off cliff, dies at Lands End

Fire crews load a 17-year-old girl who fell off a cliff in Lands End into am ambulance. June 22, 2017

- A 17-year-old girl from Corte Madera died Thursday night after she fell from a cliff in San Francisco’s Land End.

The San Francisco Medical Examiner identified the girl Friday as Victoria La Rocca.

She had lost her footing and fell from a steep cliff about 6:30 p.m. near the Lands End Labyrinth, according to the fire department. Battalion Chief Denise Newman said the circumstances surrounding the fall were unclear. One of her friends called 911.

When rescue swimmers got to her, she was in critical condition. Video at the scene shows paramedics, firefighters and other teams loading her into an ambulance.

"She had multiple injuries and fractures. She was barely breathing when we got to her. She fell all the way down to the water. I would say approximately 10 or 15 minutes in the water. She was with two other people. A teenager and an adult," Newman said.

"Strong and treacherous search conditions" initially hampered the rescue crew's ability to reach the victim, but ultimately, "crews fought aggressively” and reached her to no avail.