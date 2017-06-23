Ugly dogs unite! Annual Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma returns

Zoomer, described by his owner as a "sexy beast," via Sonoma-Marin Fair. June 2017

Icky, an 8-year-old rescue dog from Butte County who has made movie appearances via Sonoma-Marin Fair. June 2017

Moe, half pug/half Brussels Griffon who lives in Tucson and loves to travel via Sonoma-Marin Fair. June 2017

- Dogs that waddle. Dogs with one eye. Dogs that drool.

These are the canines who will be vying for the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest, held each year as eager owners of homely dogs look in at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma. The winner will be announced Friday night.

The motto of this pageant, now in it’s 28th year, is: “If you have a dog that is more beautiful on the inside than the outside, then this “beauty” contest is for you.”

The winner is awarded $1500, a trophy, and is flown to New York for media appearances. Check out all the dogs in the running here.