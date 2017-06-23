Burglars break into Oakland apartment, steal electronics, jewelry and teacup Yorkshire terrier

Not only was Destiny Webster’s Oakland apartment burglarized on Thursday, but the thieves likely took off with her teacup Yorkshire terrier, too.

“I’ve lived here for 10 years and nothing like this has ever happened,” said Webster, an educator at Fremont High School in Oakland, and whose dog, Zoey, was a Christmas present from her grandmother.

Webster said she left for school about 8 a.m. and when she returned at 4:50 p.m. to her apartment on Daisy Street, she saw the screen on her top-floor apartment window on the ground. Her front door had also been opened – most likely by the suspects who gained entry through her open bedroom window, which she had forgotten to lock. Her jewelry, iPad, camera and other valuables were gone. Most upsetting to Webster, however, was that Zoey, who was purchased for $2,400, was not in her crate.

Oakland police confirmed the burglary but didn't say more.

Zoey does not have a chip, and now Webster and her partner, Chalise Bruce, are contacting the media and posting fliers to get the 2-year-old terrier back home.

She has no idea who would do this. “I don’t have anyone in my life who would steal my dog,” she said.

If anyone has information about Zoey, please call Oakland police at 510-238-3951 and reference report number 17-032754.