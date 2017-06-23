Smash Mouth band manager saves a life

- Smash Mouth band manager Cindy Hayes was on a trip to to Tuolomne County with her family when she and her daughter saw a wild osprey in need of help.

The birds wings were drenched in the waters of Lake Tulloch and it was struggling to soar back in the sky.

Hayes' husband noticed the bird was in trouble and asked her what she was going to do.

As an animal lover and the owner of a cockatoo she knew she had to do something.

So she grabbed her oar an stretched out her arm allowing the osprey a safe refuge.

Her daughter caught the heroic act on film.

“It felt cool,” Hayes said after rescuing the bird, who eventually ended up flying away.