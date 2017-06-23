Police investigate fatal East Oakland afternoon shooting

- Oakland Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting at Seminary Avenue and Foothill Boulevard Friday afternoon.

Police responded at around 3:57 p.m. to reports of ShotSpotter activity from just moments earlier.

A man suffering gunshot wounds was said to be unresponsive. Emergency medical services also responded before the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for the latest details.