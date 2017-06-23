Major delays: BART trains single tracking in Transbay Tube

BART says they are experiencing major delays Friday evening and single tracking through the Transbay Tube due to an equipment problem on the tracks.

Trains started single tracking around 6:15 p.m. according to a transit agency spokesman.

The transit agency said on Twitter that the delays were in both directions.

BART officials say a blown Insulator inside the Transbay Tube needs repair. A response crew has responded to inspect the track and is expected to make repairs shortly.

