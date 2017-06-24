Home burn permits suspended due to fire danger

- Permits for outdoor burning are being suspended starting next week in Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Marin counties in the San Francisco and Monterey bay areas because of high fire danger, Cal Fire officials said.

Following a wet winter, the abundant growth of grass and warm, dry weather, Cal Fire officials are suspending burning in each county's state responsibility areas starting at 12:01 a.m. July 1.

The suspension bans all outdoor residential burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves. "We are asking that residents not be lulled into a false sense of security on the heals of an exceptionally wet winter," Cal Fire director Chief Ken Pimlott said in a statement.

Cal Fire officials said in addition to the abundant fuel, the recent heat wave has increased the fire danger.

Residents are being asked to prepare for wildfires in case there is one.

Residents should clear all dead and dying vegetation from around all structures on their property. Landscaping with fire resistant and drought tolerant plants will also protect residents' property. Residents are encouraged to find other ways to get rid of landscape debris such as chipping it and hauling it to a biomass energy center or green waste center.

Cal Fire officials said they will consider issuing temporary burning permits if there is a need for burning for the health and safety of the public.

Agricultural, land management, fire training and other industrial-type burning may continue if a Cal Fire official inspects the burn site and issues a special permit.

The suspension of burn permits does not apply to campfires, which may be allowed if they are maintained so they don't start a wildfire.

Campfire permits can be obtained at local fire stations or online at preventwildfireca.org. For more information on creating defensible space around structures and for tips to prevent wildfires, go to www.readyforwildfire.org.