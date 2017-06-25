Pride parade brings crowds, street closures

- The 47th Annual San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Parade is set to begin at 10:30 this morning, running along Market Street from Beale Street to 8th Street. Image Gallery 19 PHOTOS

















There will also be a celebration and rally at the Civic Center Plaza today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to parade officials.

Motorists should be aware that many streets downtown will be closed.

Market Street will be closed from Beale Street to 8th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., parade officials said.

The following streets will be closed between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday: Steuart Street from Market to Howard; Spear Street from Market to Howard; Main Street from Market to Howard; Beale Street from Market to Howard; and Fremont Street between Market and Folsom.

BART will increase the amount and length of trains today for the 47th Annual San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Parade, agency officials said.

Passengers headed to the festivities are encouraged to use BART's mobile website at http://m.bart.gov for real-time departures and other service-related information.

The service will not match BART's published schedules because of the additional trains, BART officials said.

To avoid long lines at the ticket machines, passengers can buy round-trip tickets beforehand or use their pre-loaded Clipper cards.

BART is providing tables where passengers can buy Clipper cards at the downtown Berkeley, Dublin/Pleasanton, Daly City, Millbrae and West Oakland stations.