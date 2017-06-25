Pacifica launches app to report illegal fireworks

- For the first time, Pacifica police will be using a mobile app to give residents the opportunity to report illegal fireworks as July 4 approaches, police said.

The app named "Nail 'em" was tested last year around the Fourth of July and is being made available to residents this year for free.

The app allows residents to use a mobile device to report the possession, use or sale of illegal fireworks.

Police said residents can send photos and the location where they saw the fireworks. Messages go directly to the Pacifica Police Department.

The app is available through the Apple iTunes store and Google Play for both iPhone and Android phones. Police said "Nail 'em" is being provided as a public service by TNT Fireworks.