11-year-old girl writes 6 page report to convince parents to adopt a cat

Posted: Jun 25 2017 02:10PM PDT

Updated: Jun 25 2017 02:10PM PDT

SAN ANTIONIO, Tex. (KTVU) - An 11-year-old girl is going to drastic measures to get the gift she's always wanted- a cat.

Rimsha, a college student from San Antonio, Texas, tweeted that her sister, Romesa, wrote a 6 page report to give to her parents. It outlines all of the reasons the family should adopt a cat. 

Romesa included all of the benefits of having a cat. For example, cats can warn people about seizures and are good for kids. 

She also said she wants to adopt a cat from the shelter. 

Romesa says she would ideally like a Persian cat, but would be happy with any. 

We're rooting for you Romesa! 

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories 