11-year-old girl writes 6 page report to convince parents to adopt a cat

11-year-old Romesa writes parents 6 page report to convince them they should adopt a cat. (@sassysamosa on Twitter.)

11-year-old Romesa writes parents 6 page report to convince them they should adopt a cat. (@sassysamosa on Twitter.)

Rimsha and her 11-year-old sister Romesa (@sassysamosa on Twitter.)

- An 11-year-old girl is going to drastic measures to get the gift she's always wanted- a cat.

Rimsha, a college student from San Antonio, Texas, tweeted that her sister, Romesa, wrote a 6 page report to give to her parents. It outlines all of the reasons the family should adopt a cat.

Romesa included all of the benefits of having a cat. For example, cats can warn people about seizures and are good for kids.

She also said she wants to adopt a cat from the shelter.

Romesa says she would ideally like a Persian cat, but would be happy with any.

We're rooting for you Romesa!