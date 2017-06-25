11-year-old girl writes 6 page report to convince parents to adopt a cat
SAN ANTIONIO, Tex. (KTVU) - An 11-year-old girl is going to drastic measures to get the gift she's always wanted- a cat.
Rimsha, a college student from San Antonio, Texas, tweeted that her sister, Romesa, wrote a 6 page report to give to her parents. It outlines all of the reasons the family should adopt a cat.
Romesa included all of the benefits of having a cat. For example, cats can warn people about seizures and are good for kids.
She also said she wants to adopt a cat from the shelter.
Romesa says she would ideally like a Persian cat, but would be happy with any.
We're rooting for you Romesa!
my 11 year old sister deadass just typed a 6 page report on why we should adopt a cat loooool pic.twitter.com/36y7L39ZFU— رمشة (@sassysamosa) June 21, 2017