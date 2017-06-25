San Francisco playground burned and vandalized

- A San Francisco park was closed today after vandals burned part of the playground.

Sections of Koret Children's Playground in Golden Gate Park were destroyed over the weekend.

In a Tweet, San Francisco's Recreation and Park Department calls it a "terrible act of vandalism".

There is no word yet on how much damaged was caused or when the playground will be repaied.

Visitors were disappointed to see that the park was closed. However, the nearby carousel remained open throughout the day on Saturday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.