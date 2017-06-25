Human remains found in case of missing Uber driver

Police are seeking Bob Tang of San Francisco, also known as "Bob Tov" in regards to a missing Uber driver in San Francisco.

Piseth Chhay of San Francisco was last seen May 14 by his wife and was reported missing the next day

- Alameda County Sheriff's and San Francisco Police officers discovered human remains they believe are connected to a missing San Francisco man.

The San Francisco Police Department says the remains were found in a warehouse in Hayward. Police say the warehouse is connected to Bob Tang, who is a a person of interest in the disappearance of Piseth Chhay, 48.

Tang is an acquaintance of Chhay, an Uber driver. Chhay was last seen on May 14.

Tang,48, is believed to have fled the country to Cambodia. Police say they are working with federal law enforcement to find him.

SFPD says the Medical Examiner's Office took custody of several bags of human remains. The identity of the person is unknown. Investigators need to use DNA testing to identify the person.

Kim says she knew on May 14, when her Chhay didn't return from seeing Tang, that something bad had happened, because her husband of 20 years would never abandon her and their sons, 8 and 11.

On May 25, police located a car connected to Tang at San Francisco International Airport.

During early searches, and friends and family posted missing flyers around the city, speculation swirled around whether Chhay's ride-sharing job was somehow linked to his disappearance.

He wasn't working the day he vanished, but a recent passenger had left a phone in his car, and tracked him down. There was talk of a possible meet-up with a stranger.

Then, on Saturday, Chhay's Mercedes SUV was found stripped to its chassis in the Bayview district.

The day Chhay drove away from his home, he said he was going to help Tang with some of his rental units. "We knew his friend owns apartment buildings," Chhay's cousin Sovanarath Chi told KTVU. "He thought he was going there to help, fix stuff up, but we heard he never showed up and was never heard from again."

Police described Tang as an Asian male, 48 years old, about 5'4" and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. His car is a 2004 silver Toyota Sienna SUV, with California license plate 5JOT221.