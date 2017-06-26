Caught on cam: Brawl breaks out at Westfield Mall in San Francisco, police officer injured

A fight broke out at Westfield Mall in San Francisco. June 25, 2017 Video courtesy of George the Cat or @AntonPolishko

- A brawl broke out at Westfield San Francisco Centre in San Francisco on Sunday evening and a police officer was injured trying to break up the fight, according to police and witness video at the scene.

The fight or fights erupted at the upscale shopping mall on Market Street erupted about 6:45 p.m. for an unknown reason while bystanders stood on, according to Officer Robert Rueca. Video shows several officers riding the escalator near Aerie to quell the chaos. Something is thrown, and yelling is heard.

Rueca said officers tried to detain several people some of whom resisted and would not obey officers. As officers tried to stop the fighting, they were attacked and assaulted; one suffered unknown injuries. Eventually, police closed the mall, and Reuca said "a number" of people were detained.

Bay City News contributed to this report.