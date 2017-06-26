CHP "Eye in the Sky" catches motorcyclist vandalizing cars

- The California Highway Patrol arrested a motorcyclist who is a suspect in several incidents of reckless driving and vandalism in the East Bay.

A CHP helicopter monitored an area on eastbound Highway 24, between Orinda and Interstate 680.

That's where they observed a motorcyclist who had been speeding and breaking side-view mirrors.

He was later arrested and identified as 29-year-old Eric Winston Poole Jr. of Antioch.

The CHP wants to hear from people who believe their cars may have been damaged by someone on a green Kawasaki motorcycle.