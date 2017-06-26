Warriors Kevin Durant gets sweet revenge with cupcake hat

Kevin Durant got a little sweet revenge on those who called him soft for leaving Oklahoma City.

On Saturday, KD and his Warriors teammates played in the Juglife Javale McGee Celebrity Softball Game at the Coliseum in Oakland. He wore a baseball cap with a cupcake bearing an NBA title ring on top.

The cupcake reference harkens back to Duran’s departure from OKC. In the aftermath of his contentious exit, several former teammates took aim at him with the cupcake moniker.

KD and the rest of the Warriors had the last laugh though when they won the NBA Finals for the second time against the Cleveland Cavaliers.