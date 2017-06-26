WATCH Steph Curry perform 'Hamilton' song in support of immigrants

- Stephen Curry and his wife and Ayesha bust out in a number from the Broadway blockbuster Hamilton, joined by creator of the Tony Award-winning musical, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The performance from this all-star cast is part of a collaboration to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations.

"We all feel strongly about supporting these important organizations fighting to protect immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who want to make a better life for themselves and their families," the Warriors guard and NBA champion wrote in an Instagram post featuring the video of the performance.

The performance shows Ayesha starting with a solo of the Hamilton song, "The Schuyler Sisters" and then her husband and Miranda step in.

The Currys have joined Miranda in his push to raise money for "Get the Job Done Coalition," which is made up of 12 organizations working across the U.S. to provide immigrants, refugees, and those seeking asylum services including legal representation and advocacy.

During the video, the Currys call on people to join the cause and they encourage them to donate as part of a contest, they say may be "the biggest Hamilton sweepstakes yet."

With a $10 donation, participants enter to win two tickets to join the Currys and Miranda at the Los Angeles opening of Hamilton on August 16th.

And in the spirit of the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge campaign, the Currys pass the torch to a couple of famous friends, asking them to perform their favorite song from Hamilton, as part of the new effort tagged #HAM4ALL.

Ayesha nominates actress Olivia Munn and Steph calls on The Rock to take on the challenge.

This should get interesting...

