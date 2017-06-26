Juvenile arrested for robbery, elder abuse in Fremont home invasion

- A juvenile suspect was arrested earlier this month in connection with a home invasion and robbery in Fremont, police said Saturday.

According to Fremont police, on June 11 a resident of Peregrine Way pulled her vehicle into her garage. That's when two suspects entered the garage and struggled with the victim over her keys.

The victim's 74-year-old husband intervened and was battered by one of the suspects before they fled, police said.

The suspect vehicle was described as a newer maroon Honda Accord with paper license plates, police said.

On June 14, the victims reported the same suspects had returned to their home and were attempting to break inside, but were scared away by the homeowners. Several neighbors witnessed the suspects run from the house, police said.

The next day, June 15, numerous residents of the neighborhood called police to report the same suspects had returned in the same vehicle and some neighbors had confronted the suspects.

Police arrived and detained the suspects, who they described only as a 15-year-old male, a 14-year-old female and a 10-year-old female. Police also learned that the suspect vehicle was stolen out of Union City.

The two female suspects were questioned and released to their guardians, police said. The male suspect was arrested on suspicion of home invasion robbery, elder abuse and possession of a stolen vehicle, then booked into juvenile hall, police said.

Names and photos of the suspects will not be released because they are minors, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Fremont police investigators at (510) 790-6900.