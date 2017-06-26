San Francisco names 7th poet laureate

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)-- A new poet laureate for San Francisco was named on Wednesday, city

officials said.

Kim Shuck is a fifth-generation and lifelong San Franciscan and will be the city's seventh poet laureate, after such luminaries as Lawrence Ferlinghetti and Jack Hirschman.

Shuck assumes the post from the city's sixth poet laureate Alejandro Murguia.

Shuck's poetry draws on her multiethnic background, which includes Polish and Cherokee ancestry.

She is an educator at California College of the Arts and lives in the Castro neighborhood.