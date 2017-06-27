Golden Gate Bridge tolls to increase by a quarter on Monday

Tollbooth at the Golden Gate Bridge.

Get ready to hunt around for any loose change.

Starting Monday, tolls to cross the Golden Gate Bridge will increase by a quarter – part of a five-year plan to raise funds and offset rising costs to maintain the iconic bridge.

FastTrak users will now pay $6.75, regular cars will pay $7.75 and carpoolers will be $4.75. Next year, the fare will also go up by 25 cents.

Commuter Sid Thomas of Half Moon Bay said the tolls “bother me,” but he also understands that it costs money to keep a piece of infrastructure running, especially with the new suicide barriers being constructed. “It’s the price of living in the city,” he said.