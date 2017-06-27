Blacks in San Francisco treated unfairly starting at booking stage: study

If you’re black and live or work in San Francisco, it’s more likely that your case will take longer to resolve than for a white person, you’ll be convicted of a more serious crime than a white and you’ll receive a longer sentence than a white person.

And the reason for these “disparities,” is caused by two factors: People of color receive more serious charges at the initial booking stage reflecting decisions made by the San Francisco Police Department and San Francisco County Sheriff’s Office; and people of color have pre-existing racial differences in their criminal record, again, because of past encounters with police and deputies.

Those conclusions were released in a 29-page report called “Examining Racial Disparities in Criminal Case Outcomes among Indigent Defendants in San Francisco.” The study was conducted by the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice, and written by three sociology and social welfare PhDs at the University of California at Berkeley, Irvine and Washington University.

As a response to the unflattering report, police spokesman David Stevenson emailed KTVU to say, “Our officers charge individuals based on the elements of the crime(s) present. The standard for an arrest is based upon probable cause. Whether a case moves forward or not depends on the District Attorney’s Office ability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The study reviewed 10,753 case records from 2011 to 2014 from the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office. The hope of the study, the authors wrote, is that this information could help defense teams, the District Attorney and police ensure a more “equitable” treatment of all San Franciscans.