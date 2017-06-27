Google exec shares Twitter narrative on death of son, need for good healthcare coverage

Riley Norton when he was a young boy on his bicycle, via Ken Norton on Twitter.

Riley Norton shooting an arrow before his death in 2014, via Ken Norton on Twitter

A Silicon Valley father who lost his 11-year-old son after years of battling a heart defect wrote a succinct and compelling Twitter narrative extolling the benefits of having good health insurance, unleashing a torrent of mostly support, just hours after the Congressional Budget Office released a study estimating the new Senate healthcare bill would leave 22 million Americans uninsured over the next decade.

The legislation aims to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare.

“I haven’t tweeted much about healthcare because it’s a painful subject for me,” tweeted Ken Norton of San Francisco, a partner at GV, formerly Google Ventures, and who was a longtime Google product manager. “But it’s important, so let me tell you my story.”

In a series of 19 tweets on Monday, Norton, who did not immediately respond to KTVU for comment, recounted the sad tale of his son, Riley, who died in 2014 after years of battling a preexisting heart condition he was born with in 2003.

As of early Tuesday morning, his main tweet had more than 12,000 retweets. His story obviously resonated with people like Gwynn, who tweeted, "My cousin had a heart defect fixed in infancy. Not a single related problem since. Still couldn't get affordable coverage until #Obamacare." Another person tweeted at Norton, "I love my kiddos so, so much. They're the reason I'm fighting so hard against this legislation."

Aside from writing about how much he loved his blond-haired son who is pictured with a wide smile, Norton wrote about how important it was to have good health insurance through his employer in order to give Riley. His son had to have multiple heart surgeries and hospital visits, which totaled $3 million, all of which were paid by his insurance, Norton said.

"Nothing was more important to me than having coverage," Norton wrote. "We focused on giving him a happy life instead of bankruptcy, GoFundMes, or taking second or third jobs that would take us away from him. Even then, our lives were upended. I wanted to start a company, or join a very early stage startup. I could not risk losing coverage."

Norton also detailed how he realized that he had "top notch" healthcare, and than he believes all Americans should have what he did. As a society, he wrote, Americans should not support tax cuts and should help out those in need. Anyone can become sick, he wrote.

"I want everyone to have what he had," Norton wrote. "Because we are humans."

1/ I haven’t tweeted much about healthcare because it’s a painful subject for me. But it’s important, so let me tell you my story pic.twitter.com/n2kaC6tLI8 — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

2/ First, please meet my son Riley. He was smart and funny and happy. He died at 11 years old in 2014 and I miss him so much. pic.twitter.com/VoeSuYYWmk — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

3/ Riley was born with a preexisting condition in 2003: a severe heart defect. Nobody knew ahead of time, it was a surprise — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

4/ Fortunately we had excellent healthcare through my job. For the next 11 years, *nothing* was more important to me than having coverage — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

5/ His multiple heart surgeries and hospitalizations rang up more than $3 million in bills, all of which were paid by my insurer... — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

6/ Who came through my employer and was required to cover me, and could not deny him due to preexisting condition. No annual or lifetime max — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

7/ Here are a few examples, that folder is filled with them. Other than a $100 copay for each hospitalization, note the NO MEMBER COPAY. pic.twitter.com/FvR6el00om — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

8/ We got 11 ½ years with Riley because the very best doctors in the world did everything they could for him, without regard for cost. — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

9/ We focused on giving him a happy life instead of bankruptcy, GoFundMes, or taking second or third jobs that would take us away from him. — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

10/ Even then, our lives were upended. I wanted to start a company, or join a very early stage startup. I could not risk losing coverage. — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

11/ Nor could I purchase it myself due to his preexisting condition. Even the 18 months of COBRA scared the hell out of me. — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

12/ When a family member is this severely sick, even the tiniest chance of going without health coverage is terrifying and means bankruptcy — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

13/ But here’s the thing: there are no “healthy” and “sick” people. Healthy people can turn into sick people really fucking suddenly. — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

14/ Riley was fortunate to be born into a family that had good jobs with top-notch health insurance. There’s nothing special about us. — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

15/ The ACA offered that to *everyone* It wasn’t perfect, and it needs fixing. Everyone agrees with that. — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

16/ But I’m here to tell you that there is no “us and them” no responsible taxpayers and irresponsible moochers, we are them and they are us — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017

18/ ...and the promise that our society stands with us ready to help — Ken Norton (@kennethn) June 26, 2017