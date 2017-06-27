Photographer seeks couple who got engaged overlooking Golden Gate Bridge

Posted: Jun 27 2017 11:07AM PDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 11:23AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A photographer is looking for a couple who recently got engaged overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge in the Marin Headlands.

A woman named Teresa, snapped two photos of the couple at Hawk Hill on June 24th.

The first photo shows the man on one knee, presenting a ring box to the woman.

We're guessing she said yes, as the second photo shows the couple kissing in embrace.

Teresa is hoping to give the couple the photos of their special moment. 

