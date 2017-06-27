Pine Fire 75% contained, burns 38 acres

- By Bay City News Service

The Pine Fire burning on Marin Municipal Water District land three miles south of San Geronimo is now at 38 acres, the Marin County Fire Department said this afternoon.

It was 75 percent contained as of 4 p.m. and full containment is expected tonight, Cal Fire Capt. Scott Weese said. The fire initially was reported at 15 acres but more accurate mapping using a helicopter determined

its current size, according to fire officials.

A park ranger reported the fire around 10:25 a.m. near the junction of the Pine Mountain fire road and the Azalea Hill Trail off Fairfax-Bolinas Road.

No structures are threatened and no injuries were reported, the fire department said.

"We were fortunate that there was high humidity due to the fog and helped to hold the fire in check until we could get resources at scene," Deputy Fire Chief Mark Brown said in a statement. "While it took a long time

to get personnel to the scene, once they did get there, we had sufficient numbers to make quick work on the fire and increase containment." He said.

Eighty personnel were battling the fire. The Ross Valley Fire Department has also responded to the fire.

Additionally, off-road engines and water tenders and bulldozers from the Marin County Fire Department and fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters from Cal Fire are at the scene, according to fire officials.