Delivery truck and Muni bus collide in Castro

- As many as eight people suffered non-life threatening injuries when a Muni bus and delivery truck collided in San Francisco this evening, according to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

SFMTA spokesman said six people aboard the bus along with its driver on the 24 Muni line were injured and that the driver of a delivery truck, as well as a passenger, were also injured in the accident that happened at around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday at Castro and Beaver streets.

Victims were taken to the hospital, according to San Francisco Fire Department.

SFMTA said to avoid the area and that the 24 Muni line was re-routing.