Officer shot in Sacramento, condition unknown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) -- Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday evening in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento County, the sheriff's department said.

A law enforcement officer was shot, Sacramento police said. The officer's condition is unknown.

KCRA in Sacramento says the shooter is believed to be inside a Red Roof Inn. The shooting happened near Watt Avenue and Interstate 80.

Watt and Longview avenues in the area are closed.

No other details were released.