Oakland City Hall lights up with 'Impeach Trump' sign, council votes for Congress investigation

The Oakland City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to ask Congress to investigate the impeachment of President Donald Trump, following the lead of smaller East Bay cities like Alameda, Berkeley, Richmond and the Southern California behemoth of Los Angeles.

The effort was led by many grassroots groups, most notably Indivisible, Alameda4Impeachment and Free Speech For People where organizers are keeping a file on all the cities who are joining the movement. To date, 12 cities have voted on this symbolic measure, which organizers say sends "a strong message from the community to California's Congressional delegation that Donald Trump needs investigation into his potential violation of the Foreign Emoluments Clause of the U. S. Constitution and other crimes such as obstruction of justice."

Organizers shone the words "Impeach Trump" in lights on City Hall when the sun went down. After the vote, the East Bay Citizen reported that Councilman Larry Reid said, "I hope God blesses us with a miracle and gets rid of both Trump and [Vice President Mike] Pence."

The impeachment effort is largely led by Free Speech For People, which launched a petition that more than a million people have signed. Activists argue that Trump has been "in direct violation" of the Constitution because of his personal and business holdings present "unprecedented conflicts of interest."

For his part, Trump has denied any wrongdoing. His representatives have argued that selling his business empire or putting it into a blind trust would be too difficult. In January, Trump told reporters at the White House that the first lawsuit was "without merit. Totally without merit."

The list of cities where councils have voted to investigate impeachment is here.