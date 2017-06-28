Petition launched urging Warriors not to visit White House if asked

Visiting the White House is a tradition for sports champions.

But now there’s a petition to stop the Warriors from visiting with President Trump. By Wednesday morning, more than 51,000 people had signed it, asking the team not to accept an invite – if one is extended.

The Warriors have gone to the White House before, when Barack Obama was president. After the team won the NBA Finals, some speculated the team wouldn’t go, but the official response is that they haven’t decided yet.

Last week, however, Coach Steve Kerr, who has previously expressed his disdain for the president, said on a podcast called “The TK Show,” that the team should consider the invitation, and thinks it could have positive ramifications if they go.