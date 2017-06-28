Man dies, woman injured in San Jose shooting near elementary school

- A man died and a woman was injured in San Jose on Wednesday morning in a shooting that occurred near Santee Elementary School.

Police said the shooting was reported at 8:55 a.m. in the 1000 block of Creston Drive. The man was found dead in the middle of the street, according to Officer Albert Morales. The woman was taken to the hospital.

The motive and circumstances are under investigation, Morales said.

This is the second homicide in less than 10 days. A 63-year-old man was killed June 19 in the 2200 block of Denair Avenue.

