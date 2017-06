The California Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning was dispatched to help the driver of an All-Terrain Vehicle in Sunol.

The CHP Dublin officers were not immediately available to reach the scene near Vallecitos Lane and State Route 84 as the crash scene is about 15 miles away on a dirt road. Aerial footage at the scene over about 11 a.m. showed an overturned vehicle. But it was unclear what had happened to the driver.