Deputy shooting suspect has criminal history ties in Bay Area

SACRAMENTO (KTVU) – The man accused of shooting a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy in the face has a criminal history that began in the Bay Area.

Nicory Marquis Spann, 27, is facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly attacking a sheriff’s deputy, grabbing the deputy’s gun, and shooting the deputy in the face. The incident happened Tuesday on the platform of a light rail station in North Highlands.

The deputy survived and has major injuries to his jaw.

Spann is originally from San Jose and court records show he was arrested multiple times in Sacramento and Santa Clara counties between 2008 and 2013.

Benjamin Rada, spokesman for the Santa Clara Superior Court, said Spann was accused in a 2008 double homicide in Mountain View, but the charges were dropped.

Spann’s former attorney, Ed Sousa, said Spann was never at the scene of the crime and was falsely identified as the shooter. Spann pleaded no contest to lesser charges of receiving stolen property and being an accessory after the fact to the crimes.

In 2012, Spann was arrested several times on misdemeanor charges in Sacramento County. He reportedly violated his probation in May, spent 45 days in jail, and was released earlier this month.

Spann was arrested Tuesday night outside a motel hours after his alleged involvement in the shooting of the Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy.

A relative in San Jose told KTVU she was unaware of the incident. She called Spann a good guy and said the accusations are unbelievable.

Spann is being held without bail in Sacramento County. He is set to go before on judge on Friday.

