3 fires burn near Mt. Hamilton, 40 acres total, 50% contained

- Calfire confirms three fires totaling 40 acres are burning Thursday afternoon near Mount Hamilton east of San Jose.

The fire is 50 percent contained. Santa Clara County Parks Rangers and Calfire are responding. The blazes all started near the roadway, according to Calfire.

There was a controlled burn on Wednesday morning, Calfire said.

Firefighters could be seen working from a helicopter above to control the fire.

The approximate location of the fire is along Quimby and Mt. Hamilton Road through Grant Ranch Park.

Officials say there is no cause for the fire yet. At least two investigators are at the scene.

This is a breaking news story check back for the latest updates.